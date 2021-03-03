Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DIN traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. 12,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.