Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DIN traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

