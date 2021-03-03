Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,174.71

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,174.71 ($28.41) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($31.02). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,352 ($30.73), with a volume of 646,337 shares traded.

DPLM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,351.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,176.66.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

