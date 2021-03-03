Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIISY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$18.38 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

