Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) General Counsel Sells $215,568.36 in Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $215,568.36.

Savalle Sims also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,993. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

