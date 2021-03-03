Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.58 or 0.00371505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,605,640,069 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

