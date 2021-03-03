Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Short Interest Update

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOMR remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 35,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,254. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

