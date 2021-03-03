DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 470.4% in February

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 470.4% from the January 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

DSL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,048. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

