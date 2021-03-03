Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

