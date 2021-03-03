Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 173,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

