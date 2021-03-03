Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $36,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dover by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dover by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.57. 1,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average is $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.