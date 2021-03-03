Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Up 496.0% in February

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, an increase of 496.0% from the January 28th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Draganfly stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 2,921,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

