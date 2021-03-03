Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.41 million and $8,725.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00786740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00045729 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

