Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Up 535.3% in February

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 535.3% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $15,439,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $13,704,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $11,420,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $11,420,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $8,790,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

