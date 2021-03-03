Duality Advisers LP Has $611,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

