Duality Advisers LP Has $671,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

