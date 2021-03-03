Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Paylocity by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.72, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.