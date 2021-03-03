Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,520 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

