Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after buying an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after buying an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,634,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 93,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 619,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

