Duality Advisers LP Takes $506,000 Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $209.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.91) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

