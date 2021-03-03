Dubuque Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.04.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.12. 32,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.