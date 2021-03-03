Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys 13,260 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,237. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

