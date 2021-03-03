Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $11.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.45. 42,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,483. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.