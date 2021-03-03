Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,542. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

