Dubuque Bank & Trust Purchases 582 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.93. 66,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

