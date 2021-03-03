Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

DCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.