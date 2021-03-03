Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.31 and last traded at $80.99. Approximately 438,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 377,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

