Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of DNG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.00. 7,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,069. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.