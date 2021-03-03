Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 141.4% in February

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.