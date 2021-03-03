Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Trading Down 8.6%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 1,576,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,874,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Dynatronics worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

