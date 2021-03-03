Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.96

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $23.41. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 21,970 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 69,463 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

