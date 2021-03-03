easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.16

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

EJTTF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

easyJet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.