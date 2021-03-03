easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Davy Research lowered easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 817.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 697.82. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25).

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

