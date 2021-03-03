Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Cut by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Eaton by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.25. 56,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

