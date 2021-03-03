Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $135.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

