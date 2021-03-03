Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 7,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,789. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

