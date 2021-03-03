Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of EFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,395. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $882,580.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 224,228 shares of company stock worth $2,971,594.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

