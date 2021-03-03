Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 167.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust comprises 4.0% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,395. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 224,228 shares of company stock worth $2,971,594.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

