Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ETX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. 8,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.50.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.