Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 91,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,256. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.