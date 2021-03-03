Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the January 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

