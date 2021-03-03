Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $18.82.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

