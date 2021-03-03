EchoLink Tops One Day Volume of $120,043.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $980,396.71 and approximately $120,043.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.62 or 0.00786003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00045919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

