EchoStar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,065 call options on the company. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 527 call options.

EchoStar stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 40,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

