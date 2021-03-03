Edgewell Personal Care Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NYSE EPC opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

