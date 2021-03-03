Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

