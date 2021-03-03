Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $2,101,077.84 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30.

On Monday, January 4th, Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

