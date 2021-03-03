Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.36.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$13.80 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.78.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

