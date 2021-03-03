electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Up 21.7%

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) shot up 21.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $2.64. 140,217,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,277% from the average session volume of 5,900,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Get electroCore alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 3,496.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in electroCore by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.