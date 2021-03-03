electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 10.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 2,582,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,825,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Get electroCore alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.